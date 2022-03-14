Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys Shares of 414,100 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 414,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 3,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,226. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

