Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 85,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,227. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

