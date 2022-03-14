Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

TSN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.55. 175,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.