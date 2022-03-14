Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $10.77 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after buying an additional 305,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,739,000 after buying an additional 229,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.53. 14,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,800. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.