Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $19.32 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 30,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 862,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

