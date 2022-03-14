Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.09. The stock had a trading volume of 943,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,676,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.77 and a 200 day moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

