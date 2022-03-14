Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,218,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $334.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

