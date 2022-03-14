Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.68. The stock had a trading volume of 254,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.