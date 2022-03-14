Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,109 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.71. 411,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,450. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

