Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $4.37 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 1.43% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,829,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1,303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 268,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,559. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

