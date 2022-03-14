Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases 2,816 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

