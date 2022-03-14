Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases 3,638 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 637,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

