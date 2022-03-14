Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases Shares of 70,630 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,057,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,462. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

