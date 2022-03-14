Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $444.88. 44,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,942. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.49 and its 200-day moving average is $363.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

