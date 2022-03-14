Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 34,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $52.47. 775,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,222,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $220.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

