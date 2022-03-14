Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 245.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.47. 69,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,992. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.69 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

