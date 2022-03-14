Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.67 on Monday, hitting $173.02. 348,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,115. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

