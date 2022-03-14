Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 26,345 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,345 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 1.05% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 481,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 216,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 181,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 476,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

