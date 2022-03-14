Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 2,668 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Lincoln National by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 20,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 269,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,594. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

