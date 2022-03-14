Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 58,176 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,176 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

