Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $4.38 Million Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 1.14% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 914,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 667.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 797,201 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $5,958,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $5,216,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDAC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

