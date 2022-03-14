Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $443.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.