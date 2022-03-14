Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 206.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.26. 45,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,523. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

