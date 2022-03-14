Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of SM stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.55 and a beta of 5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.