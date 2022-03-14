Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

WPC opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 189.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

