Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 139.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

CARA stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $646.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

