Cardano Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $26.87 billion and approximately $883.26 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00173663 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00369831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,201,243,285 coins and its circulating supply is 33,687,309,710 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

