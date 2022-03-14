CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

MTBCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,073. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

