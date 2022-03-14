CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
MTBCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,073. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66.
