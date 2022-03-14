CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. 14,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $31.10.
About CareCloud (Get Rating)
