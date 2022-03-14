Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 549,871 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

