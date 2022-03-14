Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $885.50.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.