carVertical (CV) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

carVertical (CV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $788,250.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00105223 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

