Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will report sales of $218.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $217.70 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $189.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $986.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $994.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,891 shares of company stock worth $6,124,647. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,005,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 42,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.