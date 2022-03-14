Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $241.47 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $241.47 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.50 or 0.06515189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.84 or 0.99789806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00040401 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,730,348,388 coins and its circulating supply is 4,157,318,280 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

