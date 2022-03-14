Castle 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CSTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $24,304.02 and $22.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded up 56.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00248187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.93 or 0.00994273 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.