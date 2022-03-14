Castle Trading 61.7% Higher This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $23,518.45 and $19.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

