Cat Token (CAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $605.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $605.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00265910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001291 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.