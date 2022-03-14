Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.38) Per Share

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

ATXS opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

