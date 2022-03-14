Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.44. 3,530,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

