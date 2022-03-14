Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.36

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.36 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 713001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.