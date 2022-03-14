Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.36

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.36 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 713001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.