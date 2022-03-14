Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $454,259.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $83.44 million and approximately $454,259.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105078 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 83,642,837 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

