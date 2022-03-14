Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Down 13.7%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 8,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 206,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELU shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

