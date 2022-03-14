CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CX opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

