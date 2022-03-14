Centaur Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $712,947.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,823,000,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

