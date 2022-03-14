Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to Hold

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $40.00 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.18% and a net margin of 58.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,080. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 134.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 91,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

