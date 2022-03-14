Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.17

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 18518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Certara alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -245.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,389 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,111. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 96.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Certara by 89.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Certara by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.