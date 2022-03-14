CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

CESDF stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

