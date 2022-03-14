CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Up 9.4%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. 103,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 71,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 price objective on shares of CHAR Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

