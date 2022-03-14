ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,952,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,761. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

