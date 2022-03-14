Charles E. Bradley, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,840. The firm has a market cap of $220.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.